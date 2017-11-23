Arsenal team news: Giroud & Welbeck start against Cologne in Europa League clash

Arsene Wenger has decided to name an experienced team for his side's trip to Germany, where they can secure top spot with a draw

Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck will lead the line for Arsenal in their Europa League game against FC Cologne.

Giroud missed the Gunners' North London derby win over Tottenham due to an injury he sustained while on international duty with France, while Welbeck was forced to remain on the bench.

David Ospina replaces Petr Cech in goal, with Mathieu Debuchy, Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding in defence.

Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin are join in midfield by Jack Wilshere and Ashley Maitland-Niles.

Arsenal are already guaranteed their place in the knock-out stage of the competition and can secure top spot by avoiding defeat in Germany.

Arsenal XI: Ospina; Mertesacker, Debuchy, Holding; Chambers, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles; Welbeck, Giroud.

Substitutes: Macey, Sheaf, Willock, Nelson, Iwobi, Nketiah, Akpom.

Cologne XI: T. Horn; Mere, Maroh, Sorensen; Klunter, J. Horn, Jojic, Ozcan; Guirassy, Osako, Cordoba.

Substitutes: Kessler, Olkowski, Risa, Lehmann, Rausch, Nartey, Bissek.