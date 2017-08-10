Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Arsenal open their Premier League season with a match against Leicester City on Friday at Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners go into the game having won the Community Shield at Wembley and will be in a confident mood even if there are a number of injury doubts for the clash.

Last season's fifth-placed finish means Arsene Wenger's side are without Champions League football for the upcoming campaign and they will be determined to right the wrongs of the previous 18 months by mounting a credible title challenge.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Alexis Sanchez will miss the next two league matches with an abdominal strain while Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker are all injury doubts.

“Sanchez will not be available," Wenger told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

"He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. He had the scan two days ago. He’s out for I don’t know how long.”



Francis Coquelin is ruled out for two weeks while long-term absentees Gabriel and Santi Cazorla are still weeks away from returning to first team action.

Wantaway striker Lucas Perez is unlikely to be involved after handing in a formal transfer request as he seeks a departure from north London.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Laurent Koscielny misses out through suspension after receiving a red card against Everton towards the end of last season.

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

A host of injury worries means that Wenger could be without a core of his team on Friday, including Ozil, Sanchez, Ramsey and Koscielny.



However, those absences mean that Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi are likely to feature in the attack with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain another option for either flank.

Alexandre Lacazette looks certain to make his Premier League debut, as does fellow summer signing Sead Kolasinac, who scored on his competitive debut against Chelsea in their Community Shield victory.



The central midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny looks set to continue as Ramsey remains a doubt for the season opener in north London.

