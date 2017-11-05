Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City

Arsenal face league leaders Manchester City on Sunday in a match which will go some way to finding out how close the Gunners are to their title rivals.

Arsene Wenger’s side go into the game at the Etihad Stadium in a good run of form following consecutive victories against Everton and Swansea.

However, they have a mighty task upon their hands against Pep Guardiola’s delightful attacking outfit, who have been lauded for their own style and method of playing in recent months.

Guardiola, just like Wenger, has been nominated for Premier League manager of the month and will take comfort in the fact that his record against the Frenchman currently stands at four wins in five home games in all competitions.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Danny Welbeck, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and David Ospina are out until after the upcoming international break and Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of the year.

