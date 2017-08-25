Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

"He works very hard, is focused and gives absolutely everything. He loves to play so much that it is sometimes difficult to stop him but he looks absolutely ready. He has not played for a long time so I will have to decide what I do with him but he looks ready to play."

The words of Arsene Wenger will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans. Alexis Sanchez was directly involved in 45 goals in 51 appearances for the Gunners last season (30 goals, 15 assists) and his return to the squad against Liverpool on Sunday is a welcome boost at just the right time.



The defeat at Stoke City once again exposed Arsenal's problems in defence and while Alexis is unable to resolve those issues, his prolificacy in attack makes him the biggest threat for Wenger's men at Anfield.



Sanchez wants to leave the club and has made it clear that he won't be signing a new contract, but Wenger's decision to keep him until the end of his deal means he will now be staying at Emirates Stadium for one more season at least.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Alexis and Laurent Koscielny return to the Arsenal squad for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday.



The Chilean had been ruled out with an abdominal strain for the first two league games of the season while Koscielny is now available following his three-match suspension which carried into the new season.



"The early team news is that Koscielny is back available for selection and Alexis has worked very hard to be back again and he is available as well," said Wenger in his pre-match press conference.

Santi Cazorla is still several weeks away from returning to first-team action while wantaway striker Lucas Perez is unlikely to be involved as he closes in on a departure from north London.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Laurent Koscielny is now available for selection after serving a three-match suspension.

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger could decide to start Alexis following his return from injury which would be the first time he's played a competitive match alongside club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette.



The unorthodox selections against Stoke are unlikely to feature again at Anfield and Koscielny is expected to start in defence with Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.



Sead Kolasinac could revert to his favoured left wing-back position ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will partner eachother in central midfield.

