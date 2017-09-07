Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger aims to right the wrongs of the Gunners last two Premier League games by getting back to winning ways against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Frenchman has had a busy few weeks following the closure of the transfer market which saw Arsenal hold onto Alexis Sanchez, despite the Chilean's desire to join Manchester City on deadline day.

Wenger was prepared to let Sanchez leave if they could bring in a world class replacement to the name of Monaco livewire Thomas Lemar, but the France international opted to stay at he Ligue 1 giants after late offers from Arsenal and Liverpool were accepted.

"I have no doubt about Alexis’ mind and mentality that people question," said Wenger.

"He needs to come back to full fitness what he was not at Liverpool, it was his first game. He suffered and had a negative experience with Chile and he’s strong mentally and hopefully he’ll be back quickly to his best.

"I believe the transfer market is over, there was a lot going on on that front so overall it’s very difficult for me to speak about that because the most important for us now is to focus on the next game."

A tough-looking league game against the Cherries awaits Arsenal on Saturday afternoon but they be confident of securing all three points if their front three of Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are firing on all cylinders.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger will make late decisions on whether the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey will be involved on Saturday following their national team excursions earlier in the week.

Sanchez has been ruled out with an abdominal strain for the first two league games of the season but played in the defeat at Liverpool and could start against Bournemouth.

"We don’t know yet because Sanchez, Ospina, Ramsey are players coming back together," admitted Wenger in his pre-match press conference. "We’ll check that throughout the day. At the moment we have no injuries and everyone is looking to come back well. Wilshere is getting stronger every day.

"Bournemouth is at team who can give problems to everybody. I believe we have to just focus on our performance. We know our season will be judged on how strong we are at home.

"I haven’t decided if he’ll [Wilshere] be in the squad or not. He still needs some fitness work but he’s in a positive trend and getting better and better."

Long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla will step up his recovery at London Colney today but is unlikely to be involved in first team matter until the turn of next year.

"He’s having his first run today so that’s quite positive," said Wenger. "The flexibility of his ankle is good, his mobility is good now it’s about getting back to full fitness without any setbacks. It’s very difficult to set a time. Not before Christmas which is why I didn’t involve him in the Europa League squad."

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

