Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Arsenal will face a tough away test against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a match which could go some way to revealing more about their title credentials.



The Gunners have won their past two consecutive games against Bournemouth and FC Koln in the Europa League, but a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield over a fortnight ago still lingers in the memory.



Arsene Wenger's side have an indifferent record at the home of the Blues and will be desperate to put in a performance worthy of a top four contender against Antonio Conte's well-drilled outfit.



“[Our record at Stamford Bridge is because] in recent years, Chelsea had a great team always and it was always difficult to win there,” the manager said.

“But our record against Chelsea recently has been good. We won at the Emirates last year, we won the FA Cup final and on penalties in the Community Shield so let’s just continue to focus on the quality of our game and not too much where we play.

“Chelsea looked comfortable after 20 minutes [in midweek against Qarabag] but that doesn’t bother me. I think we need to focus on our performance and play our game.”

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger will make a late check on Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil before Sunday's game with both players rested for Europa League opener on Thursday.



Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers will play for the under 23s on Friday as he steps up his return to the first team.

Long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first team matter until the turn of next year.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger has used two different formations this season and admitted after Arsenal's win over FC Koln that he will change his tactical set-up depending on the opposition.



It's expected that the Gunners will start with three centre backs - Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi - while Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin are likely to start in the wing-back positions.



The preferred central midfield pairing of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey looks set to make its return while a front three of Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil represents a strong forward line.

