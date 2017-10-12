Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

Arsenal are undefeated in the Premier League since the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the end of August and continue to build momentum across all competitions.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger welcomes back an array of attacking talent into his team following various injury problems and will be confident of securing a positive result against Marco Silva's Watford team.

Arsenal 9/2 to beat Watford & U2.5 goals

"They are a strong side. They have strong results, they’re a balanced team who are dangerous and play good football. They’re tough opponents for everybody.

"He [Silva] has impressed, because I think Watford play good football. He was at Hull where he had a very good start as well and overall I think he has done very well."



Wenger talked up Jack Wilshere in his pre-match press conference and the Englishman could be named in the squad for the match at Vicarage Road as he steps up his return to regular first team football.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out for four to six weeks while Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny both face fitness tests before Saturday's game.

Alexis Sanchez resumes training from tomorrow while Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck return to the squad following their respective injury lay-offs.



Francis Coquelin and Calum Chambers are close to returning from injury but Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.

Shkodran Mustafi Germany Azerbaijan WC Qualifying Europe 10082017 More