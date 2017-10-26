Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Swansea

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign back on track after the 5-2 demolition of Everton on Sunday where the attacking trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette started together for the first time.

All three players scored, while Sanchez and Ozil bagged an assist each, and for once the Gunners looked like a side capable of tearing any team apart on their day.

Arsene Wenger's side face an out-of-form Swansea team who have lost three of their last four Premier League matches but have an impressive recent record at Emirates Stadium.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Danny Welbeck, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and David Ospina are out until after the upcoming international break but Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.

