Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Arsenal will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record at Emirates Stadium this season when Brighton arrive in north London on Sunday.
The Gunners have picked up a decent run of results in recent matches, including an improved performance to secure a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth.
Thursday's Europa League win over BATE Borisov showed promising signs of how strong Arsenal's squad depth is, and they face a Brighton side who have kept two clean sheets in six games this season.
Wenger will hope that Alexandre Lacazette continues to fire on all cylinders with the Frenchman scoring four goals in his opening six games.
ARSENAL INJURIES
Wenger will make a late check on Mesut Ozil who has missed two of the last three games with a knee inflammation injury.
Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers is out for a similar amount of time after sustaining a hip problem against Doncaster.
Danny Welbeck is out until after the international break with a groin injury and long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.
ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS
Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.
ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Wenger will bring the likes of Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette back into the line-up after playing a second string in the Europa League.
Mesut Ozil hasn't been selected for Germany's upcoming World Cup qualifiers set to take place next week and it's unlikely that he'll be involved in Sunday's game.
With Alexis Sanchez and Lacazette set to return to the XI, Theo Walcott could keep his spot on the right-hand side after scoring twice against BATE Borisov.
BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS
Brighton forward Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct during Sunday's game against Newcastle.
Hemed appeared to stamp on DeAndre Yedlin during the closing stages of the 1-0 victory but the incident was not seen by the match officials at the time.
Glenn Murray has returned to training and could be involved on Sunday while Izzy Brown is also back in contention following a hamstring problem, but Sam Baldock misses out.
Chris Hughton's side head into Sunday's game in 13th place and will play at the Emirates Stadium for the first time.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
This is the first league meeting between the sides since February 1983 – Arsenal won 3-1 at Highbury with goals from Graham Rix and a brace from Raphael Meade.
-
The Gunners have won their last four matches against Brighton in all competitions, with three of those last four wins coming in the FA Cup, most recently a 3-2 win in January 2015 at the Amex.
-
Brighton have never won an away match at Arsenal in all competitions in six attempts (D1 L5), scoring just one goal in those six matches.
-
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League matches against newly promoted sides (W26 D5), collecting 83 points from a possible 93, since losing 1-2 to QPR in March 2012.
-
Indeed, the last newly promoted side to win at the Emirates in the Premier League were Newcastle in November 2010 – then managed by current Brighton boss Chris Hughton.
-
Arsenal haven’t lost a home Premier League match in the month of October since 2002; a 1-2 defeat to Blackburn - since then, they’re unbeaten in 26 matches in the month (W21 D5).
-
Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his opening three league appearances for Arsenal at home – the last player to do this in his first four home league games for the club was Jackie Henderson in 1958 (scored in first five).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The match is being televised live on BT Sport 1 and kicks off at 12:00 BST.