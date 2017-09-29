Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Arsenal will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record at Emirates Stadium this season when Brighton arrive in north London on Sunday.



The Gunners have picked up a decent run of results in recent matches, including an improved performance to secure a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth.



Thursday's Europa League win over BATE Borisov showed promising signs of how strong Arsenal's squad depth is, and they face a Brighton side who have kept two clean sheets in six games this season.



Wenger will hope that Alexandre Lacazette continues to fire on all cylinders with the Frenchman scoring four goals in his opening six games.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger will make a late check on Mesut Ozil who has missed two of the last three games with a knee inflammation injury.



Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers is out for a similar amount of time after sustaining a hip problem against Doncaster.



Danny Welbeck is out until after the international break with a groin injury and long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.

View photos Mesut Ozil Arsenal More

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

Arsenal Brighton Dabble Bet More

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger will bring the likes of Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette back into the line-up after playing a second string in the Europa League.



Mesut Ozil hasn't been selected for Germany's upcoming World Cup qualifiers set to take place next week and it's unlikely that he'll be involved in Sunday's game.



With Alexis Sanchez and Lacazette set to return to the XI, Theo Walcott could keep his spot on the right-hand side after scoring twice against BATE Borisov.

View photos Arsenal Brighton More

Read More