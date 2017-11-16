Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

No-one knows more about north London derbies than Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman has over 20 years experience of managing Arsenal against Tottenham and more often than not he has been used to coming out on top.



Spurs finished above Arsenal for the first time in Wenger's reign last season and talk of a power shift has accelerated over the past 12 months with Harry Kane, a former Gunners academy prospect, shooting Mauricio Pochettino's side to the Champions League.

Wenger remains convinced that his side are still the main team in north London and has urged his players to prove it by winning against their bitter arch-rivals on Saturday afternoon.

“First of all there’s always pride involved, the desire to beat your opponent like all the neighbours in the world have,” Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

“It’s always a fierce derby. As well keeping your nerve, you must have full commitment while being lucid and calm enough to focus on the game.

“It’s one of the fixtures that is very important for us and that we want to win, as well because in the table we have to make some ground up on the top teams.”

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger spoke about Santi Cazorla in his pre-match press conference and revealed that the Spaniard's Achilles injury is the worst he has seen during his time as a football manager.

Cazorla, who is expected to make his return in January, recently revealed that he was told by a doctor he would be lucky to walk again after almost losing his foot due to an infection.



The former Malaga midfielder lost eight centimetres of his Achilles tendon and has undergone eight surgeries since his injury issues began in 2013.

"It is the worst injury I have known," Wenger said. "It started with a little pain and got worse and worse.