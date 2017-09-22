Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Brom

Arsene Wenger faces his old foe Tony Pulis as Arsenal play West Brom on Monday night.



The two managers have clashed in the past due to the different styles of football played by both teams and the Gunners could find it tough against a physical Baggies side at Emirates Stadium.



Wenger welcomes back a host of star names after resting several players for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster, with Alexandre Lacazette expected to return upfront.

Lacazette 8/11 to score v WBA

"I believe he has first of all adapted to the team play, he connects well with the other players, he is disciplined, he works hard for the team and on the technical and tactical aspect I am very pleased," said Wenger before the game.

"He still needs to adapt to the physical aspect of the Premier League and that will take a little bit of time, but on the other fronts there is no problem at all."

The Baggies came out on top the last time the two sides met, with a double from Craig Dawson helping Pulis's side to a 3-1 win at the Hawthorns back in March.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Wenger will make a late check on Mesut Ozil who has missed the last two games with a knee inflammation injury.



Francis Coquelin has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers is out for a similar amount of time after sustaining a hip problem against Doncaster.



Danny Welbeck is out until after the international break with a groin injury and long-term injured midfielder Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.

View photos Mesut Ozil Arsenal More

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.

ArsenalWestBrom More

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger is expected to ring the changes for Monday night's game with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and a host of first-team players returning to the starting line-up.



Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac will start in the wing-back roles while Xhaka and Ramsey will start alongside eachother in central midfield.



Jack Wilshere played his first full 90 minutes in three years for the Gunners against Doncaster Rovers in midweek and will be hopeful of being named in the squad.

View photos ArsenalXI More

Read More