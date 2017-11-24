Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby emphasised that they have a squad capable of winning big games but the question going into Sunday's match against Burnley is whether they produce similar results against teams in the second half of the table.

The performance encapsulated everything good about the Gunners with the likes of Shkodan Mustafi putting in an impressive defensive shift upon his return from injury and Mesut Ozil starring as the link between midfield and attack.

Sunday’s match against Burnley represents a different task to a derby match. Traditionally a difficult place to go, Sean Dyche’s group are a physically powerful side who will look to stem Arsenal’s attacking flow throughout the game.

“Turf Moor is a very difficult place to go for everybody," said Wenger.

"I believe that their capacity to be efficient with a restricted possession as well [is a big strength].

“They have won games with 25 per cent or 30 per cent possession. That means they are calm, they know what to do and they are patient with that killing instinct of a snake. They put you to their face and then they bite you.”

Wenger's men lost to FC Koln in the Europa League on Thursday but are likely to make a number of changes for Sunday's game.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Theo Walcott misses out through illness and despite returning to training the Englishman hasn't been deemed match fit.



Danny Welbeck was hauled off at half-time of Arsenal's defeat to FC Koln but Wenger reassured supporters that it was planned substitution as he steps up his recovery from injury.



"The last time he came back from injury, we played him at Watford and after an hour he got a bad hamstring," said Wenger.

"This time I didn’t want to take that gamble. I wanted to be a bit more progressive with him. Almost certainly, nothing would have happened but I felt it was more sensible to do it. He’s fine. He’s completely fine."



Spanish midfield maestro Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury and is likely to resume training at the turn of the New Year.

