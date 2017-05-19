Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

"You have certainly to know that there are many aspects of a football club which have to be discussed at a board meeting. One of them is of course what is happening with the manager, the future, the players who have to come in, the renewal of contracts. You don’t miss problems in a board meeting."

Arsene Wenger's response to a question about the board meeting which is likely to determine his future at Arsenal holds resonance going into the final game of the season against Everton.

'Wenger couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag'

The Gunners need Liverpool to drop points against Middlesbrough on Sunday and have to win their own game against the Toffees if they want to secure a top four spot, with Wenger expected to sit down with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke after next week's FA Cup final.

Wenger's contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to give any indication as to whether he'll be staying on as Arsenal manager, although all signs points to the Frenchman wanting to extend his 21-year tenure in north London.

Arsenal have won each of their last nine matches on home turf contested on the final day of the season, scoring four times in each of the last five, and will be desperate to continue that record in a tricky-looking game against Ronald Koeman's men this weekend.

ARSENAL INJURIES

View photos Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal More





Arsenal have an almost fully fit squad to choose from for the final Premier League game of the season but Laurent Koscielny faces a late fitness test.



Wenger confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Aaron Ramsey will be fit following a knock during the midweek victory over Sunderland, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain misses out.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain is not back and we have an uncertainty over whether Koscielny will be available or not. He will have a test today and tomorrow and then I will make the decision."

The England star should be fit for next week's FA Cup final with Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Santi Cazorla long-term absentees.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.





unnamed More

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Koscielny faces a late fitness test and if he doesn't make it then Nacho Monreal is likely to move to central defence with Kieran Gibbs continuing at left wing back.

Read More