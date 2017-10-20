Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will be fully aware of the threat Wayne Rooney poses when his side face off against Everton on Sunday.



The Frenchman was on the receiving end of Rooney's debut goal for the Toffees almost 15 years ago this month — one which Wenger remembers vividly.

Arsenal 15/2 to win 2-1



“He came on and straight away you could see that this guy has special talent. If we speak about him now, it means that he lasted 15 years and at the top level that is absolutely exceptional — you need a special talent for that. Overall I think that sums it up well.



Everton are on a run of disappointing form and without star man Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in the summer, but Arsenal's poor away form will give hope to Ronaldo Koeman's side.



Wenger's men go into the match off the back of a narrow 1-0 win in Belgrade but memories of Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Watford are likely to be lingering ahead of a tricky-looking match up at Goodison Park.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey are expected to return to the Gunners starting XI for their trip to Everton.

Danny Welbeck, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and David Ospina are out until after the international break but Santi Cazorla is unlikely to be involved in first-team matters until the turn of next year.

“Alexis, Koscielny and Ramsey will be alright,” confirmed Wenger.

“Welbeck is out. He has a groin problem, I think it will be two to three weeks before he is back. He will not be back before the international break.

“Mustafi will not be back before the break, and Ospina as well. Ospina is not very bad, he has a grade one [groin problem] so it’s just a couple of weeks. Mustafi is a bit worse than Ospina.

“Calum Chambers as well will be back after the break, and everybody else is alright.”