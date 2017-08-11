Arsenal team news: Lacazette and Ozil start up front vs Leicester in Premier League opener

The former Lyon forward will start ahead of Olivier Giroud alongside the Germany international and Danny Welbeck

Alexandre Lacazette makes his Premier League bow for Arsenal as the Gunners look to mark the start of the season with a win over Leicester City.

Olivier Giroud, meanwhile, starts from the bench as Lacazette received the nod from Wenger to start the season as first-choice centre-forward.

Alexis Sanchez is missing with an abdominal complaint, his place filled by Danny Welbeck.

Further back, Rob Holding enters the back three in Laurent Koscielny's place due to the one-game ban the Frenchman received after being sent off in the FA Cup final.

Leicester are without Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra at the Emirates Stadium, but wantaway playmaker Riyad Mahrez does start in the midst of heavy speculation linking him to a move to Serie A.

Roma and Inter have both shown interest in Mahrez, with Leicester turning down several offers from the former as they strive to hold on to the team's lynchpin.

Arsenal XI: Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Welbeck, Lacazette, Ozil. Subs: Ospina, Coquelin, Walcott, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mustafi, Giroud.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Amartey, Chilwell, Slimani, Iheanacho, Gray, King.