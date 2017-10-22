Arsenal team news vs Everton: Alexis and Ozil return for Wenger's side

Arsene Wenger has named a strong side to face the Toffees at Goodison, though Jack Wilshere has not been named in the starting XI

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have returned to Arsenal's starting line-up to face Everton on Sunday, lining up in attack alongside Alexandre Lacazette from the start for the first time.

Alexis had missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Watford, while Ozil hasn't started a match for the Gunners since September 9.

Repeated calls have been made for Jack Wilshere to return to Arsene Wenger's starting XI, but the in-form Englishman must settle for a spot on the bench this afternoon, with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka preferred in the centre of the park.

Arsenal one again line up with three centre-backs, with Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin taking up the wing-back positions in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Gunners can go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a win at Goodison Park, while defeat for the hosts will undoubtedly see fans calling for the sacking of Ronald Koeman with the Toffees hovering just above the relegation zone.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Williams, Baines, Gueye, Vlasic, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin

Everton Subs: Robles, Mirallas, Martina, Niasse, Klaassen, Davies, Lookman

Arsenal XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Alexis

Arsenal Subs: Macey, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud