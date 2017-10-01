Arsenal team news: Walcott & Wilshere miss out as Alexis, Lacazette & Iwobi all start

The Gunners have shown an upturn in form in the Premier League of late and are looking to close the gap further on the leaders - follow it LIVE!

Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette will be looking to provide the attacking spark for Arsenal in a Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Gunners will be hoping to see their fearsome frontmen lead the charge against the Seagulls, with Alex Iwobi offering further support in the final third.

Arsene Wenger is, however, without Mesut Ozil once again.

The Germany international has been nursing a knee problem and has been left out of his country’s latest selection.

Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also miss out on starting berths, despite being among the goals in midweek Europa League action – with the latter recording his 100th effort for the club.

Jack Wilshere also impressed in a continental clash with BATE, but he too has to make do with a place on the bench.

Danny Welbeck and Santi Cazorla are among Arsenal’s long-term absentees.

If Arsenal are able to avoid defeat on home soil, then their unbeaten run will be extended to seven games – a sequence which stretches back to the last international break.

Arsenal team: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Wilshere, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Giroud.

Brighton team: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Brown, March, Gross, Izquierdo. Subs: Krul, Knockaert, Murray, Goldson, Schelotto, Suttner, Molumby