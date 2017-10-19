Arsenal team news: Walcott and Wilshere start at Red Star in Europa League

Arsene Wenger's men will look to put the disappointment of a Premier League defeat at Watford behind them in Belgrade on Thursday

Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere start for Arsenal in their Europa League encounter with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Mathieu Debuchy, meanwhile, makes his first Gunners start in nearly a year while Mohamed Elneny starts alongside Holding and the Frenchman in a makeshift defence.

The Gunners made easy work of Cologne and BATE Borisov in their first two group-stage matches, and can move five points clear at the top of Group H with a win on Thursday.

However, they are without a number of first team stars including Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez while Chuba Akpom is the most recognisable name among Arsene Wenger's subs.

Arsenal XI: Cech; Debuchy, Elneny, Holding; Nelson, Coquelin, Willock, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Wilshere; Giroud.

Subs: Macey, DaSilva, Nketiah, Akpom, McGuane, Osei-Tutu, Sheaf.