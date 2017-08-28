Arsenal team should all be put up for sale, says Gary Neville

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville launched a scathing attack on Arsenal during their 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, stating that the whole side should be put up for sale.

Arsene Wenger's side were swept aside with embarrassing ease as the Reds produced a ruthless display of attacking football at Anfield.

First-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put the hosts in a commanding position in a one-sided Premier League contest before Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge completed the rout.

Speaking just before the half-time whistle on Sunday, Neville said: “I'd honestly stick them all up on the transfer list. There aren't many of them that would get a better club than where they are at.”

After Mane scored Liverpool’s second, he said: “It's a well told story that I'm not a Liverpool fan but this Arsenal team deserve a battering. They really do.

“Liverpool are brilliant going forward but how can you play like this in a big game for so many of Arsenal's players?

“Forget not turning up, forget not playing well but just the general attitude or lack of respect for the shirt from three or four of them in not running back and not bothering is disgraceful.”

“It's a great club. I came here quite composed today and I'm actually fuming and angry and I don't know how they [the travelling Arsenal supporters] feel. He [Arsene Wenger] must be livid,” Neville added.

Arsenal's players react during their 4-0 humiliation (Getty)

Wenger admitted after the match it had been an “absolutely disastrous” performance from his side.

"Of course it was shocking. I believe our performance on the day was absolutely disastrous.

"I think from the first to the last minute we were not at the level requested for such a game. Not physically, not technically, not mentally were we at the level - and we were punished. The performance was not acceptable."

