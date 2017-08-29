Arsenal tell Manchester City they want Sergio Aguero in any deal for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal have asked for Sergio Aguero in any deal that would take Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City: Getty

Arsenal have asked Manchester City for Sergio Aguero as part of a possible deal for Alexis Sanchez.

City contacted Arsenal this morning with their latest offer for the Chilean forward, who they have been chasing all summer. But Arsenal responded this morning by telling City to include Aguero as part of the price for Sanchez.

Raheem Sterling has already been discussed as a potential make-weight in a move for Sanchez, and was part of City’s offer on Tuesday morning.

City’s openness to allowing Sterling to leave, just two years after paying Liverpool £49m for him, underlines just how much they want Sanchez, a player Pep Guardiola made a priority from the start of the summer.

Sanchez is in the final year of his Arsenal contract and has made very clear that he will not be signing a new one, even though Arsenal would happily pay him as much as £300,000 per week.

Wenger has insisted that he would rather lose Sanchez on a free transfer next summer than sell him to a rival now, explaining that it would not mean losing as much as money as it might seem.

Arsenal’s Aguero suggestion will force City to consider how highly they value the Argentinean striker. The City board have insisted all summer that they will not sell Aguero under any circumstances, amid interest from Chelsea and abroad.

But he is not Guardiola’s first choice pick up front, and Aguero was benched behind Gabriel Jesus at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

