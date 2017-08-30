Arsenal transfer news: Kieran Gibbs closes in on West Brom move as Emirates exodus gathers pace

England defender Kieran Gibbs is closing in on a move to West Brom as a potential exodus from Arsenal begins.

The Independent understands the 27-year-old will formally complete a deal to join the Baggies later on Wednesday.

Gibbs has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sead Kolasinac have been preferred on the left of Arsene Wenger's side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, too, could be set to leave but reports have emerged claiming a potential move to Premier League champions Chelsea has fallen through.

Former Southampton man Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose Arsenal deal expires in 2018, is understood to have not entered into contract negotiations with the Blues and has instead been linked with Liverpool.

Alexis Sanchez is another Arsenal player who has less than a year remaining on his contract and has been consistently associated with a summer transfer.

It is believed that the Gunners are intent on keeping Sanchez despite strong interest from Manchester City, who are widely reported to have tabled a £50million offer.

Wenger has insisted several times that he wants to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sanchez at the club this summer and would rather allow those players whose contracts are expiring to walk away for free next year.

Wenger wants to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club (Getty) More

Two of Arsenal's major summer signings from last year are also potentially set to depart before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Lucas Perez is seeking a return to former club Deportivo after being left frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities, while Germany international defender Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with Inter Milan although it is understood that he is set to stay put.