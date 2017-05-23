Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

Manchester City's players believe Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker will be joining them next season for a combined £100 million, according to the Daily Mirror.

Alexis Sanchez's agent is in talks with Bayern Munich after the German champions agreed to meet both the player and Arsenal's financial demands, according El Mercurio.

Bayern are prepared to pay $65 million (£50m) to sign the Chilean and hand him a $14.5m-a-year (£11.2m) contract but Manchester City also remain interested.

Manchester United will entertain summer transfer bid for centre-back Chris Smalling, ESPN reports.

The article claims Smalling has fallen behind Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly in the centre-back pecking order, and with Michael Keane looking likely to join in the summer Smalling looks to be first for the chopping block.

Arsenal have shown interest in Smalling in the past, with Arsene Wenger said to be an admirer.

Arsenal will look to bring Hulk back to Europe from Shanghai SIPG if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club this summer, reports Don Balon.

The Brazilian has been in China since June 2016, but the Gunners see him as an ideal replacement for a man who could move on as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

ARSENAL OPEN ONYEKURU TALKS

Arsenal have opened talks regarding a move for KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old is the top scorer in the Belgian top-flight this season having found the net on 20 occasions and though the Gunners are in the driving seat to bring him to the Premier League, Everton and Southampton are also interested.

OSPINA IN FENER TALKS

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is in talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to the Mirror.

The Colombia goalkeeper is growing frustrated at the lack of playing time at the Emirates, with Petr Cech preferred at the club's first choice.

KOSCIELNY IN EXIT TALKS

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is in talks with Marseille over a potential summer switch to Ligue 1, according to a report from Canal Plus cited by GFFN.

The Gunners centre-back has made 32 Premier League appearances for Arsene Wenger's side and has three years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates.

With the future of Arsenal boss Wenger uncertain, however, the French publication claims Koscielny is keeping his options open ahead of next season.

USMANOV ATTEMPTS ARSENAL TAKEOVER

Uzbek-born billionaire Alisher Usmanov has attempted to take control of Arsenal from major shareholder Stan Kroenke, according to the Financial Times.

The metal magnate currently owns 30 per cent of the London club, and has offered Kroenke £1 billion to buy the American's 67 per cent stake. Kroenke has been involved with Arsenal since 2007 and is unwilling to sell his share to Usmanov.

GIROUD EYES ARSENAL EXIT

Olivier Giroud is ready to quit Arsenal this summer in order to keep his 2018 World Cup dream alive, reports the Daily Mirror.

The France international has struggled for starts at times this season and will push for a move if further striking reinforcements are brought in when the transfer window re-opens.

MAHREZ WANTS LEICESTER EXIT

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Algeria international vowed to remain with the Foxes this season, but believes he has now honoured an agreement made last summer and should be allowed to move on.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to be interested in the 2016 PFA Player of the Year.

JARDIM ARSENAL'S TOP CHOICE

Arsenal have identified Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim as their top choice to replace Arsene Wenger should the Frenchman leave this summer, according to Telefoot.

Jardim will discuss his future at the end of the season and is also on the radar of Inter, whose coach Stefano Pioli is coming under increasing pressure.

ARSENAL GUNNING FOR ZAHA

Arsenal are set for a tug-of-war over with Tottenham over Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to The Sun.

Arsene Wenger could offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Carl Jenkinson as part of a deal, or pay outright, with Zaha valued around £30 million.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition from North London rivals Tottenham over his signing.

LUCAS PEREZ WANTS DEPORTIVO RETURN

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez wants a return to Deportivo La Coruna after finding opportunities hard to come by at Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard has made just 11 showings in the Premier League and saw very little action in the Champions League.

ARSENAL IN BELOTTI RACE

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to the Daily Express.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both chasing the Italian, but Arsene Wenger's interest grew after Arsenal scouts watched him play against Juventus. The striker has an £80 million buy-out clause in his current contract.