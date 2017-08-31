Arsenal transfer news live: Deadline day latest on Alexis Sanchez, Riyad Mahrez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and more

Arsenal could face something of an exodus on transfer deadline day as a number of players attempt to walk out of the Emirates Stadium exit, with few new signings on the horizon.

Alexis Sanchez is the biggest name linked with an exit, with Manchester City determined to make one last move for the forward in an offer that could be worth as much as £70m. Arsenal are determined not to sell him even though they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, but they might just be tempted into selling him at the final minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks to be a definite exit with Liverpool having a £40m offer accepted by Arsenal on Wednesday ahead of a planned move to Anfield. The deal will see the 24-year-old sign a £120,000-a-week contract, significantly less than the £180,000-a-week deal that Arsenal offered him, and a medical is due to take place today at England’s St George’s Park training base.

Shkodran Mustafi could also be on his way out, with the Germany defender keen on a return to Italy. Inter Milan have made a loan offer for the centre-back, with an agreement to buy if he plays more than half their games this season.

That final move involving Mustafi could see Arsenal delve into the transfer market themselves, with interest remaining in West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

