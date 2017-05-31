Arsenal transfer news: Ten players the Gunners could sign this summer, from Sead Kolasinac to Arda Turan

Arsenal will surely be looking to prove a point in this summer’s transfer window now that Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract.

The club's recent FA Cup victory demonstrated that Wenger still has a talented squad at his disposal, yet consistent failure on the biggest stage has become all too familiar at the Emirates.

Big money signings in Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka spread across the last few summers were expected to propel Arsenal back to the summit of English football, yet the club have failed to progress.

For the very first time under Wenger, Arsenal failed to finish in the top four and now face the prospect of a season in Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League.

The club were also humiliated against Champions League nemesis Bayern Munich in the round of 16, collapsing to a 10-2 aggregate defeat and confirming their seventh consecutive elimination at this stage of the competition.

Focus, then, now turns to the summer in what will prove to be a crucial period for the club as they seek to strengthen their squad and justify Wenger's extension at the Emirates by a further two years.

