Arsenal Twitter-gate: Irresponsible baiting or a storm in a tea cup?
The American Revolution was catalysed by a row over tea, so perhaps we should not be too surprised that a Gif of Mesut Özil sipping a cup of Darjeeling caused much indignation and navel gazing across the sporting media.
For those who managed to avoid the online episode, Arsenal's social media team sent an animation of Özil - man of the match in their win over Tottenham Hotspur - to Daily Mail journalist Adam Crafton. The tweet was a nod to a Friday feature in which Crafton picked a combined Arsenal-Spurs XI comprised entirely of Spurs players which, given the trajectory of both teams over the past 18 months, was not entirely indefensible. Arsenal's move sent a good deal of their 12 million followers in Crafton's direction, and he reported that some of the responses consisted of antisemitic and homophobic abuse.
The crux of the debate that followed is this - to what extent should Arsenal have anticipated such abuse and are they responsible for the reaction their content provokes?
More broadly, is free speech and exchange of views an inalienable right shared equitably, or should more powerful voices with large platforms show self-restraint to avoid 'punching down' towards individuals?
At the risk of sounding tepid, neither party has done wrong here. The content of Arsenal's tweet - a player sipping a cup of tea - was not incendiary. It was perfectly innocent, much like Manchester United's response last season to a fan who question whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic would reach double figures for league goals:
Surprise! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2016
That tweet was actually directed at an 'ordinary' member of the public, rather than a journalist. Some have argued that online troglodytes are more likely to target a journalist than a paying punter, but it remains a case of an international behemoth drawing attention to an individual. In an ideal world, Arsenal should be able to engage in this sort of thing too (and be on the receiving end, if things go wrong).
Why then, is one overwhelmed by the feeling Arsenal will not do this again? Possibly because this is not an ideal world, and neither is Twitter the ideal forum. It did not take much foresight to realise that by personalising their response, the reaction Arsenal would provoke might also be personal. A counter-argument runs that any time a media organisation tweets a piece by one of their writers they are singling them out for potential abuse, but promoting content is not quite equivalent in this scenario. Nor can antisemitism or death threats be filed under 'what d'you expect' in response to a few paragraphs about football - not matter how provocative or contrarian.
Clubs engaging can be a fruitful source of stories for us in the media, but how much do fans really care? After all, West Ham's owners are fond of keyboard bashing but are universally held in the lowest esteem. What happens on the grass is what counts. The notion that Twitter is representative of fanbases, or even moulds opinion, can also be an illusion. You only need to look at the age demographics of Premier League crowds to know that most are not absorbed in the day-to-day coverage of their club online.
It is no trade secret that Arsenal are a particularly fat target for bloggers, writers and editors. Whatever you say about Arsene Wenger, the opposite is also true. With a sample size of more than 1,000 matches in charge of Arsenal, a counter-example can always be found. This partly explains the ceaseless Wenger In-Out dialectic. Why Arsenal have such a forceful online presence is unclear. That they are all tech-savvy Islington dwellers is far-fetched in the extreme. A more likely explanation is that Arsenal were successful around the turn of the century, and so captured the support of a sizeable proportion of 18 to 30 year olds.
Arsenal, and other clubs, should be able to have a laugh at the press's expense without the Celebration Police being called. Talk of the need for an 'inquest' or 'serious questions to be asked' grossly overstates things. In future however, clubs might look to aim their mirth at faceless organisations like themselves rather than a person.