Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Preview, brought to you by Football Republic - Spurs looking to dominate North London derby

After the international break, the Premier League will be lit up by the first North London Derby of the season, as Arsenal hosts arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. The clash between the two giants of English football has produced 141 goals since the start of the Premiership – the third most between two top-flight clubs.

Yet for the game slated for Sunday, both teams come in with varying form. The hosts have struggled with inconsistency since the start of the season. And barring the goalless draw the Gunners fought for at Stamford Bridge against defending champions Chelsea, Arsene Wenger’s team has been a shadow of the team that once dominated English football. So much so that they slumped to a disastrous 3-1 away loss to league leaders Manchester City in their previous tie before the break.

It has left them reeling in sixth place – low by Arsenal’s standards.

Kane GFX More