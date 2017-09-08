Arsenal vs Bournemouth: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

The two sides drew when they last met in the league: Getty

Arsenal’s shambolic start to the season feels all the worse, given that Arsene Wenger admitted on Monday that he “hesitated” over signing a new contract last season. This was reportedly because he doubted he was “capable of leading the club”.

Wenger’s failure to buy Thomas Lemar, the seemingly irresolvable Alexis Sanchez situation and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's departure have combined to cast a long shadow over the Emirates, with Wenger’s support among Arsenal fans fading fast.

The Gunners’ all-too-familiar capitulation against Liverpool last week ruffled more than a few feathers at the Emirates – most notably Mesut Özil's. The German criticised the criticism of various ex-Arsenal players in an Instagram post on Saturday, and will be keen to set the record straight this weekend against the Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries will be there for the picking after a poor start to their season. Zero points from three games and a solitary goal scored is not encouraging, though they did nearly claim a draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in August.

The Seasiders have picked up the experienced Jermain Defoe from Sunderland, and £20m defender Nathan Ake has looked assured. But much of Bournemouth’s squad has underperformed this term as of yet. Eddie Howe will demand improvement.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League clash.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kicks off at 15:00.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Mesut Özil: ThIs looks like the perfect opportunity for the much-maligned German to really stamp his authority on a game of football.

This is a big game for Ozil

Bournemouth are a wounded animal at the moment, having started the season tamely. There can be no excuses if the ex-Real Madrid man goes missing from proceedings.

Best stat…

0: The number of times Bournemouth have beaten Arsenal, either in competitive matches or friendlies. Before 2015, the two sides have only met once: a 3-0 League Cup win for the Gummers in 1987.

Remember when…

Olivier Giroud’s laser-guided header broke Bournemouth hearts in added time back in January, stopping the Cherries claiming a famous win.

Player to watch…

Nathan Ake: There aren’t many players in form for either side at the moment, but the Cherries’ record signing is one.

Ake has started the season strongly for Bournemouth

