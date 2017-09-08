Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will hope to jump-start their season when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners were left to stew over back-to-back defeats during the international break and they will be determined to come back with a vengeance, particularly after losing 4-0 to Liverpool in their last outing.

Arsene Wenger's side have picked up just three points from their opening three Premier League matches and they come up against a Cherries outfit who have lost all three league games thus far. Nevertheless, Arsenal will have to be wary of Eddie Howe's men, who were unlucky not to get anything from their last game at home to Manchester City.

Game Arsenal vs Bournemouth Date Saturday, September 9 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television or online, but highlights will be available on BBC's 'Match of the Day' programme, as well as the Arsenal Player.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC (highlights only) Arsenal Player (highights only)

However, in the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by online stream using the NBC Sports App.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports App

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Iliev Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, WIlshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Rein-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Akpom

The Gunners will run the rule over a number of players following their national team exploits, including Alexis Sanchez, David Ospina and Aaron Ramsey, but Wenger is positive they will be fit.

Long-term absentee Santi Cazorla has resumed training, but the Spaniard is still deemed to be a number of weeks away from full fitness. Others such as Calum Chambers, Jack Wilshere and Alex Iwobi are expected to be available.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny; Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette.

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Boruc, Ramsdale, Begovic Defenders Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, A. Smith, B. Smith, Mings, Wiggins Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Arter, L. Cook, Stanislas, Hyndman, Mahoney, Fraser, Ibe Forwards Afobe, Wilson, King, Defoe, Mousset

Simon Francis has recovered from a hamstring problem and has been declared fit to play. The Cherries will continue to monitor their players who were on international duty, but the early signs have indicated a clean bill of health.

Callum Wilson remains out of contention, however, while Nathan Ake and Junior Stanislas are considered doubts, so may not be risked.

Potential starting XI: Begovic; Daniels, Francis, S. Cook, A. Smith, Mings; Arter, Surman, Gosling; Defoe, King.

