Arsenal vs Brighton live: Latest score, what time does it start, where can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

Arsenal take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium: Getty

Arsenal can move into fifth place if they beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, but already the injury list is starting to swell for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The Gunners will be without at least five players after Laurent Koscielny, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers were ruled out along with long-term absentees Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla. Mesut Özil, despite pushing for a recall having not started a game since the 3-0 win over Bournmouth three weeks’ ago, is not included in the matchday squad, while Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette both start.

Brighton are without influential striker Tomer Hemed as he starts a three-match ban for stamping on Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin, so Jose Izquierdo, Izzy Brown and Solly March form an attacking front-three.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion kicks off at the Emirates Stadium at 12:00.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am. Highlights will be shown on BBC One from 22.30.