Arsenal vs Brighton player ratings: Alexis Sanchez and Alex Iwobi runs the show as Matthew Ryan impresses

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon to join Chelsea on 13 points and sit on the cusp of the top four in what proved to be a straightforward Premier League encounter.

On the 21st anniversary of manager Arsene Wenger taking over at Arsenal, the Gunners provided the perfect present as both Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi scored, while keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Monreal put Arsenal ahead when he capitalised on a frantic scramble in the Brighton area to score his first goal since March 2013, but the home side were guilty of wasting a number of chances while the Seagulls’ goalkeeper, Matthew Ryan, was enjoying a fine day between the sticks.

However, the pressure told and after 10 minutes of second half domination, Alexis Sanchez picked his way through the defence and set-up Iwobi with a clever back-heel to double the lead.

Arsenal pressed for a third – something both Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette failed to do – and although Brighton fought back late on, they ultimately departed north London empty handed.

