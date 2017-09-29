Arsenal vs Brighton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their five-match unbeaten run when they play against Brighton at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.
Arsene Wenger's side have won four out of five matches in all competitions including gaining three-points against West Brom on Monday evening, and have won all three of their home games this season.
Arsenal -1, 8/13 with dabblebet
Newly-promoted Brighton, on the other hand, have failed to win away from home in the league but haven't had a terrible start to the season, beating both West Brom and Newcastle United at home and drawing against Watford.
|Game
|Arsenal vs Brighton
|Date
|Sunday, October 1
|Time
|12:00 BST / 07:00 EST
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sports app
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN / Telemundo Deportes
|NBC Sports app
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Arsenal players
|Goalkeepers
|Ospina, Cech, Macey
|Defenders
|Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac
|Midfielders
|Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Dasilva, Willock, Reine-Adelaide
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Lacazette, Welbeck, Walcott, Giroud, Iwobi, Akpom, Nelson, Nketiah
Ozil has missed two games as a result of a knee ligament injury and will be unlikely to start. Meanwhile Santi Cazorla, Calum Chambers, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin are all also out injured.
Theo Walcott is likely to be included in the starting XI after scoring twice against BATE in Arsenal's Europa League match on Thursday.
Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott; Sanchez, Lacazette.
|Position
|Brighton players
|Goalkeepers
|Ryan, Maenpaa, Walton, Krul
|Defenders
|Saltor Grau, Bong, Hunemeier, Dunk, Goldson, Schelotto, Duffy, Rosenior, Mateju, Suttner
|Midfielders
|Stephens, Kayal, Skalak, Knockaert, Sidwell, Murphy, March, Norwood, Propper, Lua Lua, Ince, Molumby, Grob, Ahannach
|Forwards
|Baldock, Hemed, Murray, Izquierdo Mena, Towell, Brown, Connolly, Tilley
Tomer Hemed will miss the match following a three-game ban for appearing to stamp on Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin last weekend.
Sam Baldock is also unlikely to play after just returning to training following injury.
Potential starting XI: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Brown, Towell
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Arsenal are 1/4 favourites, according to dabblebet , with Brighton priced at 11/1 to beat the Gunners; a draw at the Emirates Stadium is 5/1.
GAME PREVIEW
The Gunners will be hoping to get another win under their belt to push themselves back towards top four after an inauspicious start in the league.
Brighton, who are 13th after six league games, will be making their first visit to the Emirates and have never won an away match at Arsenal in all competitions in six attempts.
Arsenal played a second-string team in their 4-2 win over BATE and will be back to full strength ahead of the two-week international break that follows the match.
Alexandre Lacazette has proven to be one of the signings of the summer with his early season form, scoring four times in the league so far - that's one less than the entire Brighton team have managed.
Without Hemed to lead the line for the Seagulls, Chris Hughton's men will be hoping that Alexis Sanchez won't be firing on all cylinders as he works his way back to full fitness.