Arsenal vs Brighton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their five-match unbeaten run when they play against Brighton at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's side have won four out of five matches in all competitions including gaining three-points against West Brom on Monday evening, and have won all three of their home games this season.

Newly-promoted Brighton, on the other hand, have failed to win away from home in the league but haven't had a terrible start to the season, beating both West Brom and Newcastle United at home and drawing against Watford.

Game Arsenal vs Brighton Date Sunday, October 1 Time 12:00 BST / 07:00 EST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sports app

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo Deportes NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Macey Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Dasilva, Willock, Reine-Adelaide Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Welbeck, Walcott, Giroud, Iwobi, Akpom, Nelson, Nketiah

Ozil has missed two games as a result of a knee ligament injury and will be unlikely to start. Meanwhile Santi Cazorla, Calum Chambers, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin are all also out injured.

Theo Walcott is likely to be included in the starting XI after scoring twice against BATE in Arsenal's Europa League match on Thursday.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott; Sanchez, Lacazette.

Position Brighton players Goalkeepers Ryan, Maenpaa, Walton, Krul Defenders Saltor Grau, Bong, Hunemeier, Dunk, Goldson, Schelotto, Duffy, Rosenior, Mateju, Suttner Midfielders Stephens, Kayal, Skalak, Knockaert, Sidwell, Murphy, March, Norwood, Propper, Lua Lua, Ince, Molumby, Grob, Ahannach Forwards Baldock, Hemed, Murray, Izquierdo Mena, Towell, Brown, Connolly, Tilley

Tomer Hemed will miss the match following a three-game ban for appearing to stamp on Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin last weekend.

Sam Baldock is also unlikely to play after just returning to training following injury.

Potential starting XI: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Brown, Towell

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Arsenal are 1/4 favourites, according to dabblebet , with Brighton priced at 11/1 to beat the Gunners; a draw at the Emirates Stadium is 5/1.

GAME PREVIEW

