Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final: Star man, stat of the match and best tweet as Jeremy Corbyn backs Arsene Wenger

Arsenal ended a season of frustration and uncertainty with FA Cup glory, denying 10-man Chelsea the double as beleaguered Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the competition's history.

Having stumbled home fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification, criticism of the Gunners boss has reached unprecedented and unpalatable levels.

Wenger has continued undeterred and, ahead of talks about his future next week, oversaw a record seventh FA Cup triumph on Saturday, with Aaron Ramsey securing a memorable 2-1 win moments after Chelsea's Diego Costa had cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's controversial strike.

Tweet of the match

Against the odds, Arsene Wenger wins #FACupFinal for a record breaking 7th time, taking Arsenal to record breaking 13 wins. #InArseneWeTrust pic.twitter.com/YGY22OfARZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 27, 2017

Star man

Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal's outstanding player shone once again at Wembley. Sanchez's handball in the build-up to the opener was missed, but the finish superb. His movement, hunger and skill caused a nuisance throughout for unusually rattled Chelsea.

Moment of the match

Arsenal's soft underbelly has been exposed all too regularly over the years. When 10-man Chelsea drew level through Costa, they could have collapsed, but within three minutes they netted a winner through Ramsey's header.

Stat of the match

This was Wenger's seventh FA Cup victory - more than any manager in the competition's history. Arsenal have won it an unmatched 13 times.

