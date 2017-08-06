Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Community Shield preview

Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns at Wembley on Sunday when they contest the FA Community Shield.

The Gunners ensured their place in English football's annual season curtain-raiser by beating Antonio Conte's Premier League champions in the FA Cup final and are chasing their 15th title.

Chelsea, meanwhile, can lift the shield for the fifth time in their history if they overcome their London rivals, with their last triumph coming in 2009 against Manchester United.

Game Arsenal vs Chelsea Date Sunday, August 6 Time 14:00 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1. Viewers can also stream live online via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport app

In the US, the game will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed online via Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports GO

WHAT IS THE COMMUNITY SHIELD?

The FA Community Shield is a Super Cup-style competition that is played annually between the winners of the Premier League and the winners of the FA Cup. It takes place at Wembley Stadium and serves as a type of curtain-raiser for the new English season.

Proceeds from the Community Shield are given to community initiatives and charities around England, with revenue from ticket and programme sales distributed to the 124 clubs that competed in the FA Cup to be donated to local projects of their choice. The remainder of the money raised goes to the FA's national charity partners.

Manchester United are the current holders of the title and the Red Devils are the most successful team in the competition's history, having won it 21 times.

Why is it not called the Charity Shield?

Before 2002, the Community Shield was known as the Charity Shield. The FA changed the name of the competition after falling foul of UK charity law, with the Charity Commission concluding that the governing body broke regulations by not informing ticket holders of the exact details regarding how the charities would benefit

Despite the name change, the basic idea behind the competition and how the revenue is distributed remains essentially the same, with the FA keen to engage more with football in communities while complying with regulations.

