Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea will be aiming to complete a domestic double when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Blues roared to the Premier League title in Antonio Conte's first season at the helm and now have the chance to be the first team to win both the top-flight championship and the FA Cup since they did it under Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10.

Former Arsenal star slams Mertesacker

They face an Arsenal side that has been decimated by injuries over the past week or two but desperate to salvage some pride after a disappointing league campaign.

Game Arsenal vs Chelsea Date Saturday, May 27 Time 17:30 GMT, 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Chelsea Arsenal FA Cup More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live and for free (with a license fee) on BBC One and is also available on BT Sport 2. It will also be streamed for free on the BBC Sport app and website and can also be watched on the go on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One / BT Sport 2 BBC Sport app / BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on the FOX network and by stream via Fox Soccer 2Go.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Fox Soccer 2Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Ajax players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Martinez Defenders Debuchy, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Jenkinson, Holding, Mustafi Midfielders Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Xhaka Forwards Giroud, Walcott, Alexis, Welbeck, Perez

Arsenal have been hit by a crisis in defence. Gabriel has suffered an MCL injury and will miss the start of pre-season, Laurent Koscielny is suspended and Shkodran Mustafi is very unlikely to feature having continued to battle concussion symptoms during the week.

If Arsene Wenger wishes to continue with a back three he has Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal and Per Mertesacker - who has not started a game for a year - available, but Monreal may be needed at left-back if Kieran Gibbs does not recover from a thigh problem.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez are expected to shake off knocks but Santi Cazorla and Jeff Reine-Adelaide remain long-term absentees and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is at the Under-20 World Cup.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Begovic, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Zouma, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Aina, Alonso, Luiz, Ake Midfielders Fabregas, Hazard, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy Forwards Pedro, Costa, Batshuayi

Chelsea's only injury doubt is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been struggling with back pain but could be ready for a spot on the bench if required by Antonio Conte at Wembley.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

View photos Per Mertesacker Arsenal Premier League More

Chelsea are 5/6 favourites to win and claim a domestic double, according to Oddschecker, with Arsenal priced at 18/5 and the draw through 90 minutes available at 3/1.

Read More