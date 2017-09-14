Arsenal vs Cologne: Thousands of German fans flood into Emirates amid chaotic scenes

Riot police arrive outside the Emirates Stadium as kick off is delayed due to crowd safety issues: Getty Images

Unprecedented violence has broken out in and around the Emirates stadium, with fans seen clashing with stewards, storming barriers and flooding into the home section of the ground after Arsenal’s Europa League opener against FC Koln was delayed by 60 minutes.

The game was initially pushed back an hour due to severe congestion at the Emirates after an estimated 20,000 FC Koln fans descended upon the stadium – despite only 3,000 of those possessing away tickets.

Hundreds of Cologne supporters were initially held behind a police cordon as order was being restored in and around the away turnstiles.

No further delays were anticipated but trouble started to flare with a number of away fans attempting to enter the home sections of the stadium with legitimate tickets.

As violence broke out between fans and stewards both inside and outside the stadium, additional police were brought in to deal with the disorder.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Officers are dealing with disorder at the Emirates Stadium where fans have gathered for the Arsenal vs FC Koln match.

“A policing plan is in place for the game. Additional officers have been deployed.”

Despite the best efforts of the stadium staff, Cologne fans were clearly visible in home sections all around the stadium ahead of the rescheduled 21.05 BST kick-off.

Stewards certainly face a testing evening if events on the pitch lead to any aggravation between rival fans - now seated together - as the night progresses.

Earlier on Thursday, Cologne supporters flooded into central London, bringing areas of the capital to a standstill.

Fighting breaking out between Cologne fans and Arsenal supporters pic.twitter.com/Epf91yR39y — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 14, 2017

Fans took to the streets in their numbers, with social media posts showing hordes of supporters singing and marching around Oxford Circus hours before the scheduled 20:05 BST kick-off.

In spite of the delays, the game has still gone ahead with Arsenal "comfortable" regarding the safety situation at the Emirates.