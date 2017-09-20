Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers: 5 things we learned as Theo Walcott strike sees Gunners sneak through in EFL Cup

Jack Wilshere enjoyed a strong game in his first start of the season: AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal scraped a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers to make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round on a frustrating night in north London.

Theo Walcott scored the only goal as a record-low Emirates crowd looked on with the usual moans and groans that have become customary at this new home.

The night had promised so much more though. It had been a lively start with the two teams exchanging chances within the first two minutes: Walcott coming close for the hosts moments after goalkeeper David Ospina had saved smartly from Rodney Kongolo at the other end.

The visitors’ resistance was admirable but it was only ever going to last so long. Walcott eventually opened the scoring but it was all thanks to a delightful ball over the top from Alexis Sanchez. The Chile forward sent a diagonal from the left side of the box and found Walcott in space behind the Doncaster defence and the England man had a simple finish when one on one with the keeper.

Arsenal enjoyed several more chances in the first-half, although none of them clear cut, and would perhaps have been disappointed to only go into half-time just one goal ahead.

Rovers put up more fight in the second-half and almost had a chance to level but for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to put on the after-burners and scramble in defence as Alfie May bore down on goal.

The Emirates grew increasingly frustrated as their side struggled to find a second and Liam Mandeville came very close for the visitors but ultimately they could not breach Ospina's net.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

Walcott put in a very Walcott performance

In more than a decade at the Emirates, Walcott has always promised great things but never really managed to deliver on a regular basis.

Tonight was his career in microcosm. He took his opening goal extremely well, killing Sanchez’s diagonal and neatly lifting the ball over the on-rushing Ian Lawlor.

But then he struggled to do much else, dragging one shot wide and having a few failed crosses before going off as a second-half substitute with a slight knock. It looks increasingly unlikely he will ever fulfil his potential in north London.

Nelson got a taste of proper men’s football

View photos Reiss Nelson made his full debut for Arsenal against Doncaster (Getty) More

Making first start for the club, Reiss Nelson perhaps didn’t enjoy the dream debut he had hoped for. The 17-year-old graduated from the club’s academy with a huge reputation and has been the subject of much hype following a series of video clips from training and reserve matches in which he has demonstrated sublime skill.

But up against the imposing presence of Football League defenders like Andy Butler and Joe Wright, the youngster was relatively anonymous save for a couple of tame shots either side of half-time.

Nevertheless, tonight will have been a good learning experience for a young striker the club’s record signing Alexandre Lacazette believes has the potential to become a “top player”.

Maitland-Niles looks ready for more first-team time

The back three and Arsenal’s dominance of possession meant the youngster did not have to worry too much about defensive responsibilities and could instead show off his attacking prowess.

And he did that with aplomb, particularly early on, as he made several bright runs down the left flank and delivered searching balls into the box which the Arsenal strikers would have been disappointed not to finish off.

Read More