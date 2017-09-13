Arsenal vs Koln: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal enter relatively unfamiliar terrain on Thursday when they get their Europa League campaign under way against Koln.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season, meaning they missed out on a Champions League place and, as a consequence, they have dropped to the second tier of Europe's elite.

Bundesliga outfit Koln also finished fifth last term and they represent one of Arsenal's tougher opponents in Group H, with games against BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade to come.

Game Arsenal vs Koln Date Thursday, September 14 Time 20:05 BST / 15:05 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Hector Bellerin Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 09092017 More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the US, the game will be broadcast live on television on FS1 and will be available to stream online using Fox Sports GO, the Fox Soccer Match Pass and WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports GO / Match Pass / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Iliev, Huddart, Keto, Macey Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Reine-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Bielik, Gilmour, McGuane, Nelson, Sheaf Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Welbeck, Akpom, Willock, Da Silva, Eyoma, Nketiah

Arsenal will be without Francis Coquelin, who is carrying a hamstring injury, while Santi Cazorla has not been included in the Europa League squad and is months away from a return to match action anyway.

Arsene Wenger has included a number of youth-team players in his squad and may opt to rotate first-team players with a crunch Premier League clash against rivals Chelsea three days later.

Potential starting XI: Ospina; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Elneny, Wilshere; Nelson, Giroud, Sanchez.

Position Koln players Goalkeepers T. Horn, Kessler, Muller, Scott Defenders Heintz, Sorensen, Maraoh, Hector, Olkowski, Mere, J. Horn, Klunter, Queiros, Rausch Midfielders Hoger, Risse, Jojic, Clemens, Ozcan, Bittencourt, Lehmann, Nartey Forwards Rudnevs, Zoller, Osako, Cordoba, Guirassy

Koln head coach Peter Stoger confirmed that striker Artjoms Rudnevs would not be available for the game against Arsenal, but other than that they have a clean bill of health.

Marcel Risse and Milos Jojic have returned to training so will come into consideration for the trip to north London.

Potential starting XI: T. Horn; Hector, Heintz, Mere, Klunter; Jojic, Risse, Lehmann, Bittencourt; Cordoba, Osako.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Jonas Hector 1 FC Koln Bayern Munchen Bundesliga 17932016 More

Arsenal are favourites according to dabblebet, with odds of 3/10 for the Gunners to win. Koln are priced at 8/1 to win, while a draw is available at 17/4.

You can check out all the available markets for the Europa League clash between Arsenal and Koln on dabblebet.

Read More