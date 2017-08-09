Arsenal vs Leicester: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal and Leicester get the 2017-18 Premier League under way when they face off at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 11.

The Gunners come into the new season with a point to prove, having finished fifth last term, and they have already laid down a marker by beating Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Leicester also suffered a disappointing campaign last year as they were easily dethroned as champions, but Craig Shakespeare managed to halt their downward slide.

Expectations at both clubs vary, but there is similar pressure on both managers to deliver much better results this season.

Game

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Date

Friday August 11

Time

19:45 (BST) / 14:45 (ET)



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM











View photos Arsenal Community Shield 2017 More

In the UK, the opening Premier League game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.





UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



In the US, the game between Arsenal and Leicester will be broadcast live on NBCSN and viewers also have the option to stream live online using the NBC Sports app.





US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

NBC Sports app



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS











View photos Alexis Sanchez Arsenal More

Why Arsenal can win the title

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will play no part in Arsenal's opening Premier League game after the Chilean suffered an abdominal strain in training.

There are concerns over the fitness of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, while Per Mertesacker is also a doubt, having been forced off in last Sunday's Community Shield clash against Chelsea.

Laurent Koscielny is suspended, but Shkodran Mustafi could be in line to feature if Wenger deems the Germany international ready.

Potential Arsenal XI: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Bellerin; Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil; Welbeck, Iwobi, Lacazette.

View photos HD Vardy Iheanacho More

Read More