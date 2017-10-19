Arsenal vs Liverpool: Reds fans facing travel chaos as Premier League reschedules festive fixture

Liverpool’s away trip to Arsenal is no longer set to be moved to Christmas Eve and is now set to be played on the 22nd December – although fans still face having to leave at half-time if they are to make it back to Merseyside that evening.

The game was initially scheduled for 23rd December, along with the other nine Premier League fixtures for that game-week but Sky were thought to want to move the match to Christmas Eve for television.

However, after widespread protests against the idea, the game will now be played the Friday before.

Despite it appearing like common sense prevailed so Liverpool fans didn’t face travelling on Christmas Eve, they will still face similar transport chaos with the game due to kick-off at 7.45pm on the Friday.

That means, if Liverpool fans are to make it home that night they must leave the Emirates by half-time at the very latest to make the last direct train back to Liverpool Lime Street from London Euston.

The final direct train is at 9.07pm, which will get you in at Liverpool at 11.34pm, while the last train departs three minutes later and involves two changes before getting in at Lime Street at 12.30am.

As for buses, you would be able to stay and watch the full match, although you would then have to take the 11.30pm (National Express) or 11.45pm (MegaBus) bus, which would see Reds arrive in Liverpool at 6.05am and 4.50am respectively. There are also no flights available at that time.

Unless Liverpool put on buses for their travelling support - which they may do - fans face forking out yet more money on a hotel to stay overnight in the capital which is likely to cause more dismay amongst fans given that the majority of the remaining nine Premier League fixtures that weekend will be 3pm starts with one likely to be at 5.30pm.