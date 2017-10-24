Arsenal vs Norwich: What time does it start, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who's going to win?

Arsenal beat Everton last time out and will be full of confidence: Arsenal FC

Arsenal will welcome Championship visitors Norwich on Tuesday evening hoping to continue the elegant form they displayed in their triumph against Everton over the weekend.

The Gunners, buoyed by the dangerous form of attacking duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in their 5-2 win at Goodison Park, will also be eyeing a third win in as many competitions following their Europa League victory over Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade last Thursday. Such a string of victories would doubtlessly reassure the Arsenal faithful that, after a classically-capricious start to the Premier League season that saw them lose at Watford last weekend, their team were beginning to gather some encouraging momentum.

Norwich, however, may prove to be more resilient than the opposition the North Londoners have faced in the past week. Whilst Ronald Koeman’s Everton have slumped into the relegation zone after enduring a terrible start to the league campaign, the Canaries come to the capital on the back of a rousing victory over Ipswich Town in the East Anglian derby on Sunday that has propelled them into the play-off places.

Moreover, the Norfolk team have also demonstrated impressive away-form this term. Having strung together four consecutive wins on the road, Daniel Farke’s side will not be overawed by their visit to the Emirates and may be quietly confident of improving upon their showing in the Cup last year, when they were knocked out at this stage.

If both sides can find reasons to be cheerful ahead of the fixture, however, a victory for either would by no means guarantee progress much further in the competition. With 12 top tier teams playing in the Fourth-Round this week, advancing past the quarter-finals may prove too stern a challenge for whichever team that triumphs at the Emirates.