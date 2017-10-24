Arsenal vs Norwich: What time does it start, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who's going to win?
Arsenal will welcome Championship visitors Norwich on Tuesday evening hoping to continue the elegant form they displayed in their triumph against Everton over the weekend.
The Gunners, buoyed by the dangerous form of attacking duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in their 5-2 win at Goodison Park, will also be eyeing a third win in as many competitions following their Europa League victory over Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade last Thursday. Such a string of victories would doubtlessly reassure the Arsenal faithful that, after a classically-capricious start to the Premier League season that saw them lose at Watford last weekend, their team were beginning to gather some encouraging momentum.
Norwich, however, may prove to be more resilient than the opposition the North Londoners have faced in the past week. Whilst Ronald Koeman’s Everton have slumped into the relegation zone after enduring a terrible start to the league campaign, the Canaries come to the capital on the back of a rousing victory over Ipswich Town in the East Anglian derby on Sunday that has propelled them into the play-off places.
Moreover, the Norfolk team have also demonstrated impressive away-form this term. Having strung together four consecutive wins on the road, Daniel Farke’s side will not be overawed by their visit to the Emirates and may be quietly confident of improving upon their showing in the Cup last year, when they were knocked out at this stage.
If both sides can find reasons to be cheerful ahead of the fixture, however, a victory for either would by no means guarantee progress much further in the competition. With 12 top tier teams playing in the Fourth-Round this week, advancing past the quarter-finals may prove too stern a challenge for whichever team that triumphs at the Emirates.
What time does it start?
Arsenal vs Norwich kicks off at 19:45
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 10:30 on Wednesday on Channel 5
It’s a big game for…
Jack Wilshere. Having featured in Arsenal’s 1-0 Third-Round victory over Doncaster, a commanding performance by the central midfielder here could persuade his manager Arsene Wenger that he is worth more to the team in the League than the 13-minute substitute showing he was granted against Everton.
Best stat…
It has been 25 years since Arsenal last lost at home to the Canaries: they were defeated 4-2 at Highbury on the opening weekend of the newly-christened Premier League on 15 August 1992.
Remember when…
Okay, it wasn’t in the League Cup, but who could forget Jack Wilshere scoring the ‘most beautiful goal in history’ when the two sides met at Carrow Road in October 2013. How he would love for a repeat of this magic on Tuesday.
Player to watch…
James Maddison. The midfielder is in a rich vein of form after netting in the derby on Sunday. He has now been involved in five goals in his past four appearances with three goals and two assists.
Past three meetings…
Arsenal 1 (Welbeck) Norwich 0, Premier League, April 2016
Norwich 1 (Grabban) Arsenal 1 (Ozil), Premier League, November 2015
Norwich 0 Arsenal 2 (Ramsey, Jenkinson), May 2014
Form guide…
Arsenal: WWWLWW
Norwich: WDWWDW
Odds…
Arsenal to win: 1/3
Norwich to win: 7
Draw: 24/5
(Odds provided by 888 Sport)