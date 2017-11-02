Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade: What time does it start, where can I watch and what are the odds?

Arsenal will proceed to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a victory over Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates on Thursday.

Following three wins in three so far, Arsenal are comfortably top of Group H, and will even qualify for the final-32 with a draw tonight if BATE Borisov fail to beat Cologne. Recent form, however, will give manager Arsene Wenger confidence that his side can come away with three points.

Despite a difficult week off the pitch – with shareholder protests at last Thursday’s annual general meeting – the Gunners beat Swansea 2-1 at the Emirates over the weekend to record their fourth successive win in all competitions. Saturday’s win was also the third consecutive time that Arsenal have recovered from conceding the first goal, coming back to beat Everton and Swansea in the league, as well as Norwich in the Carabao Cup, in recent weeks. This kind of character not only bodes well for Arsenal in a season in which they will be fighting on multiple league and cup fronts, but will also reassure that an upset is unlikely tonight.

On this evidence, and especially given their crucial league clash with high-flying Manchester City on Sunday, expect some squad rotation from Wenger against Red Star. Olivier Giroud – who scored in the first-leg of this double-header to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory in Serbia – is likely to start, as is Calum Chambers, who has returned to first-team training following an injury layout.

For Red Star, who will now be targeting their later games against BATE and Cologne, any points from the Emirates will be a bonus and they will have to do without right-back Milan Rodic after he was shown two yellows last time out.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade kicks off at 20:05.

Where can I watch it?