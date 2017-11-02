Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade, Europa League: live score updates

8:10PM

Decent pass from Kanga betwen Debuchy and Elneny in the inside-left channel for Radonjic. He capers down to the byline and cuts back a weak cross that Elneny easily traps and clears.

8:08PM

Radonjic puts Elneny under pressure as he turns to pass back but Macey again is comfortable and knows what to do. Full house but quiet at the Emirates so far. Bring back Cologne.

8:07PM

Glory be! Robbie Savage was in Lyons so we have John Hartson. Arsenal kick-off with Willock going through the middle. The ball skips through to Borjan who launches it long with a quick release. It catches the Arsenal back three too far up and Macey comes out of his area to head it clear into touch.

8:04PM

And they're enjoying a kick-in. We'll kick off in a minute.

7:59PM

Arsenal Macey, Nelson, Debuchy, Elneny, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Willock, Walcott, Giroud, Wilshere.

Substitutes Cech, Akpom, Da Silva, McGuane, Nketiah, Osei-Tutu, Sheaf.



Red Star Borjan, Stojkovic, Le Tallec, Savic, Gobeljic, Krsticic, Donald, Srnic, Kanga, Radonjic, Boakye.

Substitutes Supic, Frimpong, Racic, Hadzic, Babic, Milic, Pesic.



Referee: Luca Banti (Italy)

7:51PM

Red Star Belgarde's shirt numbers

Are even bigger victims of hyper-inflation than Arsenal's. Look at that keeper and back four - 82; 30, 4, 90 and 77. That's 283. The game's gone.

7:35PM

And the Red Star formation

7:11PM

And for Red Star

7:06PM

Here's Arsenal's XI

Here's our starting XI for tonight's Group H fixture

6:59PM

Red Star arrive

Shall we let that imperishable XI trip off the tongue? Go on: Stojanovic, Belodedici, Sabanadzovic, Marovic, Najdoski, Prosinecki, Jugovic, Mihaljovic, Savicevic, Bionic, Pancev.

6:36PM

Good evening

That old patrician taunt of "Thursday nights, Channel 5" has lost its mellifluous resonance since broadcasting millions have forced a change to the unscannable "Thursday Nights BT Sport 2". Nonetheless it has come back to bite Arsenal on the backside this season, condemning them to the fate their fans have ridiculed others for suffering. But this consolation prize, the equivalent in the old phrase of losing half a crown and finding a sixpence, really need not be a humiliating experience.

Too often over the past two decades the Champions League has been portrayed as the be-all and end-all of continental tournaments yet some of the greatest European nights, the ones most cherished by those who were there, have come in the Fairs Cup, the Uefa Cup and its defunct sibling, the Cup Winners' Cup. The victories over Ajax and Anderlecht in 1970 gave Arsenal the belief that spurred them on to the Double, poor old Paul Vaessen at least ensured that his name will be immortal in the Stadio Communale in 1980 against Juventus and that run to Copenhagen in 1994 and the final itself lit up the dog days of the Graham era when he became obsessed with pedestrian midfielders.

The Emirates' ticket office puts up the full house signs Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images More

This year Arsenal have attacked it in the right way. Using it to give squad and young players match experience and, after understandably slow starts, achieving a second-half coherence to see off Cologne, BATE Borsiov and Red Star.

A win tonight and they will be through to the last 32 to be joined by those parasites parachuted in from the Champiosn League that undermines this competition's integrity. Nonetheless if Arsenal pulled it off as an original entrant as Manchester United did last year, the Europa League's generally poor standing would not diminish them and would emphasise again that there is more to the long, rich history of European football than one overblown competition. Above all, let's not be trophy snobs, eh? We could all benefit from a touch of Jose Mourinho's pot-hunting tendencies.

6:34PM

Pre-match package

What is it?

A Europa League Group H clash between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade. Or, to give them their official Uefa title, Crvena Zvevda.

When is it?

Tonight! November 2, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

8.05pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

What is the team news?

Arsene Wenger will continue with his policy of squad rotation.

The Gunners boss has made sweeping changes from his Premier League side and the likes of Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud are once again expected to come in.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Sead Kolasinac (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) will play no part.

Provisional squad: Cech, Macey, Debuchy, Holding, Dasilva, Mustafi, Bellerin, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Willock, Elneny, McGuane, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Nketiah.

Pick your Arsenal team to face Red Star Belgrade More

What are they saying?

Red Star Belgrade boss Vladan Milojevic...

"I think last time after the first match in Belgrade, the Arsenal squad proved it is much bigger than ours and they have quality players and they all deserve to play in the first team.

"Arsene Wenger knows his players, I don't want to interfere in is job - they are playing in four different competitions.

"They have shown they have a big roster of players, such high-quality players and Arsene Wenger is looking to the future and he is balancing young players with experienced players.

"These young players can get lots of experiences in the Europa League and I can understand that he will give chances to them. That is important for their future.

"They showed in Belgrade they are such a strong team but I think we can still play our own game, compete with them."

What are the best odds?

Arsenal to win 4/9

Draw 22/5

Red Star Belgrade to win 8/1

What's our prediction?

Arsenal will qualify for the round of 32 if they can repeat their victory in Belgrade a fortnight ago, where an Olivier Giroud goal settled the game in favour of the visitors. Players such as Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez are being saved for Premier League action so will not play tonight, but the Gunners should still be too strong. Predicted score: 3-0