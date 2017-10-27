Arsenal vs Swansea City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will hope to build on their 5-2 thrashing of Everton last time out when they take on Swansea City on Saturday.

The front three of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette combined to superb effect to put the Toffees to the sword in a match that cost Ronald Koeman his job.

Now up to fifth, the Gunners will expect a win again before next weekend's trip to Manchester City.

Game Arsenal vs Swansea City Date Saturday, October 28 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television due to the blackout between 14:45 and 17:15.