Arsenal vs Swansea preview: Team news, injuries, suspensions and odds

The Premier League match between fifth-placed Arsenal and 15th-placed Swansea.

On Saturday October 28th.

The traditional and dearly beloved time of 3pm.

It's not on television, so you'll have to content yourself with our live blog, which this page will turn into.

Swansea have beaten Arsenal three times at the Emirates, including in 2016

Arsenal

Manager Arsene Wenger made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup win over Norwich but a host of first-team regulars will return with Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) still sidelined. Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are back in full training and could be involved, but the match will likely come too soon for the pair.

Expected team (3-4-3): Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Ramsey; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

Swansea

Swansea have been struck by injury problems ahead of the match.

Martin Olsson suffered a hamstring strain in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United and misses out alongside Renato Sanches (thigh), Wilfried Bony (hamstring) and Kyle Bartley (knee).

Sam Clucas could be in line to replace Olsson and feature at left wing-back if head coach Paul Clement opts for a three-man central defence.

Expected team (4-3-3): Fabianksi; Rangel, Mawson, Fernandez, Naughton; Carroll, Britton, Fer; Narsingh, Abraham, Ayew.

What are they saying?

Asked whether youngster Eddie Nketiah, who came off the bench to score twice against Norwich on Tuesday, could feature on Saturday, Wenger said:

"He will continue to get a chance. "The biggest problem in the Premier League is for the first time since I'm in England we have a consistent level of results in the youth teams. "That means the quality is there and the next step is to integrate them in the league."

Swansea manager Paul Clement said:

"We feel quite upbeat about this game and those coming up. We know Arsenal are in a good moment and had a good victory at Everton last week. "But we have to be as strong and determined as we were defensively at Tottenham, and hope we have a little more of the ball than we had in that game."

What are the odds?

Arsenal win - 1/4

Swansea win - 14/1

Draw - 6/1

What's our prediction?

Jeremy Wilson writes:

A chance for Arsenal to get back to football after a week dominated by the annual general meeting. They all know that the best recipe for a happy fanbase is positive on-field performances and the chance to again play the attacking trio of Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez should represent too much firepower for Swansea City.

Score: 3-1