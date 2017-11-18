Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League: live score updates

12:43PM

Arsenal's front three are impressing. A rather un-Arsenally move now: long ball, Alexis Sanchez in the Niall Quinn role, heads it down for Lacazette, who cannot do much with the shot. Is that Lacazette boy good enough?

Arsenal immediately up the other end, Ozil gets on the ball and Spurs are in big trouble here until the referee rules that Ozil had pushed Vertonghen in claiming that ball. Highly dubious decision, particularly on the replay.

And now Kane has a chance! A long ball forward, Arsenal make a pig's ear of the header clearance, Koscielny guilty. Kane into the area, hits a shot but straight at the keeper.

Arsenal front three are pressing the Tottenham backs.

Dier gives the ball away, very poor. The ball breaks to Lacazette and he shoots wildly over. Ought to have done better.

Alli has a chance to play Eriksen in but fluffs his lines.

A stop-start, er, start as Mike Dean gets plenty of use out of his whistle. No inflammatory tackles yet though.

Martin T remarks that "some at the ground" have been referring to Ozil-Sanchez-Lacazette as "the golden triangle". Gary Neville correctly points out: "not sure they have won enough to get the golden tag."

Spurs play the ball around at the back. Davies with a run, ended by a hard sliding tackle from compatriot Ramsey.

It's not a nice afternoon in North London

Spurs will kick off. Talking of kicking off, will we see a spicy affair? I for one hope so.

And Tottenham thus

