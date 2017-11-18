Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League: live score updates

Alan Tyers
Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League: live score updates - Getty Images Europe

12:43PM

11 mins

Arsenal's front three are impressing. A rather un-Arsenally move now: long ball, Alexis Sanchez in the Niall Quinn role, heads it down for Lacazette, who cannot do much with the shot. Is that Lacazette boy good enough?

12:39PM

7 mins

Arsenal immediately up the other end, Ozil gets on the ball and Spurs are in big trouble here until the referee rules that Ozil had pushed Vertonghen in claiming that ball. Highly dubious decision, particularly on the replay.

12:37PM

6 mins

And now Kane has a chance! A long ball forward, Arsenal make a pig's ear of the header clearance, Koscielny guilty. Kane into the area, hits a shot but straight at the keeper.

12:36PM

5 mins

Arsenal front three are pressing the Tottenham backs.

Dier gives the ball away, very poor.  The ball breaks to Lacazette and he shoots wildly over. Ought to have done better.

12:35PM

4 mins

Alli has a chance to play Eriksen in but fluffs his lines.

12:34PM

3 mins

A stop-start, er, start as Mike Dean gets plenty of use out of his whistle. No inflammatory tackles yet though.

12:33PM

2 mins

Martin T remarks that "some at the ground" have been referring to Ozil-Sanchez-Lacazette as "the golden triangle". Gary Neville correctly points out: "not sure they have won enough to get the golden tag."

12:31PM

1 mins

Spurs play the ball around at the back. Davies with a run, ended by a hard sliding tackle from compatriot Ramsey.

12:31PM

It's not a nice afternoon in North London

Spurs will kick off. Talking of kicking off, will we see a spicy affair? I for one hope so.  If you reckon there'll be yellow cards, look at this Best bet: A yellow card to be shown during Arsenal vs Tottenham at 25/1 

12:29PM

And Tottenham thus

Credit: Sky Sports

12:28PM

Here's how Sky reckon Arsenal will line up

Credit: Sky Sports

12:27PM

Goonersaurus there

Credit: Sky Sports

12:21PM

Broadway Danny Rose

is not injured, and has not travelled with the squad to Arsenal. He has been sent to train with other players not involved in this match. Clearly a saga going on there and one that will presumably end with the player moving clubs in the New Year. Shame for Spurs, he's a good player, but for the outsider point of view at least, appears to be a bit of a prat.

12:20PM

Spurs' away record v the top six 

is poor. Just one win in 16

12:19PM

Poch on international week

Nearly all of our players were away so we only had only a couple of days to prepare for this, but of course it is the same for Arsenal.

Not easy to win away from home at top teams. But we will try.

12:17PM

For Spurs, five changes from the side that beat Palace

Lloris, Trippier, Dembele, Davies and Alli come in to, and I think it is fair to say strengthen, the Tottenham side.

12:16PM

Koscielny is to make his 300th PL appearance

today. Congrats to him. Seems like a solid citizen.

12:15PM

Two changes for the Arsenal

Mustafi and Lacazette come into the XI.

12:02PM

Ozil doing an indie kid thing with his sleeves to keep his fingies warm

Credit: Sky Sports Premier League

That boy really is a wet lettuce.

12:00PM

Souey

"You look at Arsenal in the tunnel and you are not going to be frightened by them, 1 to 11. They have not had a physically intimidating player for ten years."

He concedes that it is possible that the burly Kolasinac could fill that role.

11:58AM

Here are the teams

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey,  Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette. Subs: Mertesacker,  Wilshere, Ospina, Iwobi, Welbeck, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin. 

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen, Trippier,  Sissoko, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane. Subs: Son, Vorm,  Llorente, Foyth, Aurier, Winks, Walker-Peters. 

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral) 

11:57AM

I am a big fan of Souey's coat here

Credit: Sky Sports Premier League

11:50AM

Who do you fancy, then?

I think Spurs can win this, if Harry K is fit/at his best. I hope we see a) lots of goals and b) a big on-pitch brawl.

11:46AM

Arsenal Team

11:45AM

Tottenham Team

11:44AM

Good morning!

Tyers here, North London Derby Day here, and the teams are also here.

11:44AM

Our preview

Best bet: A yellow card to be shown during Arsenal vs Tottenham at 25/1

Match preview

Arsene Wenger has no intention of following in the footsteps of Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino by writing a book during his managerial career.

The Arsenal boss also said he has enough experience as a manager that means he does not need to take any advice from Pochettino's volume.

Pochettino has been answering questions about certain revelations from his book since its release.

But he will not find a copy in any corner of the Emirates Stadium when he takes his Spurs side on the short journey for Saturday's north London derby.

When asked if he had read Pochettino's book, Wenger said: "No, because I have no time, not because it is not interesting. Because I have a good experience of managing.

"Look, I have nothing against it. I am open-minded to it. But I have not much time in my schedule."

Wenger, 68, has had books written about him but has never put anything down in his own words.

He insists that is because the truth cannot be revealed while he is still serving as a manager and that he would much rather publish his memoirs when he has retired.

Asked if he would consider writing a book during his career, Wenger said: "Not at the moment.

"Because I don't like to talk and not tell the truth. As long as you are in work, you cannot really tell what is going on. Just to sell a book?

"I have no interest. If it is to tell really what I think about the game and what I think about some aspects of our game, I will do it but at the moment it is impossible."

