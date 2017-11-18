Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League: live score updates
11 mins
Arsenal's front three are impressing. A rather un-Arsenally move now: long ball, Alexis Sanchez in the Niall Quinn role, heads it down for Lacazette, who cannot do much with the shot. Is that Lacazette boy good enough?
7 mins
Arsenal immediately up the other end, Ozil gets on the ball and Spurs are in big trouble here until the referee rules that Ozil had pushed Vertonghen in claiming that ball. Highly dubious decision, particularly on the replay.
6 mins
And now Kane has a chance! A long ball forward, Arsenal make a pig's ear of the header clearance, Koscielny guilty. Kane into the area, hits a shot but straight at the keeper.
5 mins
Arsenal front three are pressing the Tottenham backs.
Dier gives the ball away, very poor. The ball breaks to Lacazette and he shoots wildly over. Ought to have done better.
4 mins
Alli has a chance to play Eriksen in but fluffs his lines.
3 mins
A stop-start, er, start as Mike Dean gets plenty of use out of his whistle. No inflammatory tackles yet though.
2 mins
Martin T remarks that "some at the ground" have been referring to Ozil-Sanchez-Lacazette as "the golden triangle". Gary Neville correctly points out: "not sure they have won enough to get the golden tag."
1 mins
Spurs play the ball around at the back. Davies with a run, ended by a hard sliding tackle from compatriot Ramsey.
It's not a nice afternoon in North London
Spurs will kick off. Talking of kicking off, will we see a spicy affair? I for one hope so.
And Tottenham thus
Here's how Sky reckon Arsenal will line up
Goonersaurus there
Broadway Danny Rose
is not injured, and has not travelled with the squad to Arsenal. He has been sent to train with other players not involved in this match. Clearly a saga going on there and one that will presumably end with the player moving clubs in the New Year. Shame for Spurs, he's a good player, but for the outsider point of view at least, appears to be a bit of a prat.
Spurs' away record v the top six
is poor. Just one win in 16
Poch on international week
Nearly all of our players were away so we only had only a couple of days to prepare for this, but of course it is the same for Arsenal.
Not easy to win away from home at top teams. But we will try.
For Spurs, five changes from the side that beat Palace
Lloris, Trippier, Dembele, Davies and Alli come in to, and I think it is fair to say strengthen, the Tottenham side.
Koscielny is to make his 300th PL appearance
today. Congrats to him. Seems like a solid citizen.
Two changes for the Arsenal
Mustafi and Lacazette come into the XI.
Ozil doing an indie kid thing with his sleeves to keep his fingies warm
That boy really is a wet lettuce.
Souey
"You look at Arsenal in the tunnel and you are not going to be frightened by them, 1 to 11. They have not had a physically intimidating player for ten years."
He concedes that it is possible that the burly Kolasinac could fill that role.
Here are the teams
Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette. Subs: Mertesacker, Wilshere, Ospina, Iwobi, Welbeck, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen, Trippier, Sissoko, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane. Subs: Son, Vorm, Llorente, Foyth, Aurier, Winks, Walker-Peters.
Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)
I am a big fan of Souey's coat here
Who do you fancy, then?
I think Spurs can win this, if Harry K is fit/at his best. I hope we see a) lots of goals and b) a big on-pitch brawl.
Arsenal Team
Here it is - our starting lineup for the first north London derby of the season#AFCvTHFCpic.twitter.com/rEnGhDvMVj— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 18, 2017
Tottenham Team
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYSpic.twitter.com/GYRU43yIyX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 18, 2017
Good morning!
Tyers here, North London Derby Day here, and the teams are also here.
Our preview
Match preview
Arsene Wenger has no intention of following in the footsteps of Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino by writing a book during his managerial career.
The Arsenal boss also said he has enough experience as a manager that means he does not need to take any advice from Pochettino's volume.
Pochettino has been answering questions about certain revelations from his book since its release.
But he will not find a copy in any corner of the Emirates Stadium when he takes his Spurs side on the short journey for Saturday's north London derby.
When asked if he had read Pochettino's book, Wenger said: "No, because I have no time, not because it is not interesting. Because I have a good experience of managing.
"Look, I have nothing against it. I am open-minded to it. But I have not much time in my schedule."
Wenger, 68, has had books written about him but has never put anything down in his own words.
He insists that is because the truth cannot be revealed while he is still serving as a manager and that he would much rather publish his memoirs when he has retired.
Asked if he would consider writing a book during his career, Wenger said: "Not at the moment.
"Because I don't like to talk and not tell the truth. As long as you are in work, you cannot really tell what is going on. Just to sell a book?
"I have no interest. If it is to tell really what I think about the game and what I think about some aspects of our game, I will do it but at the moment it is impossible."