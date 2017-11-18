Arsenal vs Tottenham: team news, injuries, latest odds and suspensions
What is it?
It's Arsenal vs Tottenham in the north London derby.
When is it?
It's on Saturday November 18 - ie today.
What time is kick-off?
It's a 12.30pm start at the Emirates.
What TV channel is it on?
You can watch this clash on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.
Alternatively you can follow the live action here throughout the match.
Match preview
Tottenham can open up a seven-point gap on fierce rivals Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished above Arsenal in the league last season for the first time since Wenger took over in 1996, and Tottenham are unbeaten in six north London derbies in the Premier League since the Argentine was appointed as manager in 2014.
Despite Pochettino's derby record and Spurs' superior position in the table, Arsene Wenger has insisted Arsenal remain the best team in north London.
“Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game. We have no fear; we are focused on nullifying their strong points and expressing our strong points," said Wenger earlier this week.
“People always take one situation and the judgement is definite, permanent and forever. But life is movement. It's down to us to change the opinions of people with our performances.”
With all the pressure on Arsenal, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino chose to heap praise on Arsene Wenger.
“What he is doing at Arsenal and as a manager, I would like to be like him one day,” Pochettino said. “Twenty years at Tottenham.” “In football history he is one of the great managers, the same level as [Sir Alex] Ferguson,” Pochettino said. “Everyone who talks about him needs to show respect. For me he will always be a special manager. To stay 20 years in a club and stay always at the top is not easy.
"To stay in a club for five years is because you are a good manager, if you stay 10 years it is because you must be very good. But to stay more than 20 years is because you are special.”
Meanwhile Arsene Wenger has reiterated a decision on whether he sees out his two-year contract will be made, along with the Arsenal board, at the of the season.
“I said I sit down with the board every end of season and see where we go from there,” said Wenger.
“Sometimes you know, you make a sentence and people turn it the way they would like to see it. “That's what I said - I have a two-year contract, I will always try to go to the end of my contract but always have the honesty to sit down with the board and see where we go from there. So that's quite simple.”
Danny Welbeck and Shkodran Mustafi face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's match but Olivier Giroud has been ruled out of the game due to a knee injury sustained on international duty with France.
Alexandre Lacazette could be in line for a start in his first ever north London derby.
Wenger left Arsenal's £52m summer signing on the bench in their previous Premier League game, a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Tottenham are likely to be boosted by the return of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli, who were all ruled out of England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
The England trio will have their fitness assessed on Friday but are all expected to feature at the Emirates on Saturday.
“We need to assess him and then see if he can play,” Pochettino said on Harry Kane.
The return of Kane will be of particular importance, as the striker has scored six goals in six north London derbies in the Premier League. He has scored in five consecutive league games against Arsenal.
What is the team news?
Arsenal
Arsenal will hand late fitness tests to Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of north London rivals Tottenham.
Mustafi has been sidelined since the start of October with a hamstring issue, while a groin injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Watford has kept Welbeck out for the past month.
Both could be in contention to face Spurs although Olivier Giroud is out after injuring his thigh on international duty with France while Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Tottenham
Harry Kane is among a number of Tottenham players set for late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Kane is hoping to shake off a knee injury while Dele Alli (hamstring), Harry Winks (ankle), Hugo Lloris (groin) and Michel Vorm (knee) will also have to be assessed.
Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee problems respectively, while Erik Lamela has only recently recovered from a long-standing hip injury.
Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Foyth, Trippier, Aurier, Winks, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Llorente, Kane.
Betting odds
Arsenal win 6/4
Spurs win 9/5
Draw 5/2
What's our prediction?
Despite Arsenal's impressive home record at the Emirates, all the signs point to a Spurs win.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham