Arsenal vs Tottenham: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Arsenal take on rivals Tottenham this Saturday in one of the most eagerly-anticipated north London derbies in recent memory.

With Spurs very much on the ascent, and the Gunners struggling to haul themselves of their seemingly perennial rut, it’s a clash that could consolidate the new power lines being drawn north of the river.

For the hosts, Olivier Giroud is expected to be absent due to a minor injury while Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck will be assessed having returned to training.

Tottenham could welcome back Hugo Lloris from a groin injury but the side have been dealt a blow following the news that Toby Alderweireld won’t return to action until after Christmas following his hamstring strain.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at the Emirates at 12.30pm on Saturday 18 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 11.30am.

It’s a big game for…

Mauricio Pochettino. That Tottenham are currently the better side in north London is common knowledge. For the past three seasons now Spurs have been playing a higher quality of football. But to really consolidate their new-found status, the visitors will need to put in an assertive display against Arsenal on Saturday. Should they trip up, there’s no doubt questions will be raised over whether Pochettino and his men can go all the way on the main stage – after all, the Argentine remains trophy-less at Tottenham. Is that set to change this year?

Pochettino needs a result against Arsenal to prove a point (Getty Images) More