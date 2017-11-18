Arsenal vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & North London derby preview

Premier League football returns after the international break with a North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham kicking things off.

The Gunners welcome their bitter rivals Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as they look to strike a blow in the race for the title and climb up the table themselves.

While the hosts return to action on the back of a disappointing defeat to Manchester City, Spurs were riding the crest of a wave prior to the break, having beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League and securing a narrow victory over London rivals Crystal Palace.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by live stream using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the United States (US), the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by live stream using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Macey, Iliev Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Osei-Tutu Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Coquelin, Sheaf, Willock, Dragomir, Gilmour, McGuane, Reine-Adelaide Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Welbeck, Akpom, Dasilva, Nelson, Nketiah

Arsenal will be without the services of Olivier Giroud, who picked up an injury while on international duty with France. A number of other players will have fitness tests ahead of the game, with Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck among them.

Laurent Koscielny, meanwhile, should be available for selection.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe Forwards Son, Kane, N'Koudou, Llorente

Tottenham will definitely be missing Toby Alderweireld, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Victor Wanyama is stil out with a knee issue.

There are concerns over the fitness of Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Harry Winks, Michel Vorm and Dele Alli, but each of them made a return to training on Thursday.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Sissoko; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Home side Arsenal are favourites to come out on top in the first North London derby of the season according to dabblebet, who price the Gunners at 7/5.

Tottenham are considered 15/8 bets to beat their rivals at the Emirates, while a draw between the sides is available at 5/2.

GAME PREVIEW

Arsenal have been left to languish in Tottenham's shadow in recent years and they are already playing catch-up with Mauricio Pochettino's men this season, with four points separating the sides.

As Spurs impress in the Champions League, the Gunners have been competing in the relative obscurity of Europe's second-tier, but they will hope to boost their morale by delivering a blow to their rivals on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger's side have already lost four games out of 11 in the league thus far and defeat to Spurs would see them fall further adrift as a gap begins to emerge between the top four contenders and the also-rans.

However, with home advantage and the potential for Tottenham to be missing players such as Kane and Alli, they will be confident in their ability to pick up three points, which could see them move up to fourth.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are neck-and-neck with Manchester United behind leaders Man City and they will be keen to pick up where they left off before the end-of-year international break.