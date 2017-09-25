Arsenal vs West Brom: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Arsenal host West Brom on Monday night as they look to build upon their encouraging draw at Chelsea two weekends ago.

Arsene Wenger will be without forward Danny Welbeck, who faces a month on the sidelines after sustaining a groin injury.

For the visitors, Nacer Chadli will undergo tests to see if he is fit to feature while Jake Livermore is back in the squad after being handed an extended rest.

What time is it?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 25 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7pm.

It’s a big game for?

Gareth Barry. It’s a big occasion for the English veteran who is set to break Ryan Giggs’ all-time Premier League appearances. If he features tonight it will be his 663rd top-flight game – one more than the Welshman’s. Barry first made his debut in 1998 and since then he’s been a permanent fixture in the Premier League for the past 19 seasons, playing 30 or more games in 18 of those campaigns. Regardless of how this evening ends, it’s a night he’s unlikely to forget.

Player to watch?

Alexis Sanchez. The man who continues to make all the headlines, Sanchez will undoubtedly be Arsenal’s best hopes of unpicking a notoriously resilient and well-drilled West Brom side. He was introduced late into the game last week at Chelsea and brought a fresh sprinkling of vibrancy and energy to Arsenal’s play. If he starts today, the hope will be that he leads the front line from the off.

Head-to-head:

West Brom 3 Arsenal 1, Premier League, March 2017

Arsenal 1 West Brom 0, Premier League, December 2016

Arsenal 2 West Brom 0, Premier League, April 2016

Form:

Arsenal: WDWWL

West Brom: LDLDW

Odds:

Arsenal to win: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

West Brom to win: 10/1

