Arsenal vs West Brom: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions and catapult themselves into the top half of the Premier League when they face West Brom on Monday.

Since losing heavily to Liverpool back in August, the Gunners have not lost in four games — winning three — and they celebrated a hard-earned draw away to Chelsea last week.

With Tony Pulis' Baggies coming to the Emirates, the north London side have an opportunity to jump five places in the table, but they will need to secure three points in order to do so.

Game Arsenal vs West Brom Date Monday, September 25 Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.

The game will also be available to watch live on the Spanish language channel Telemundo Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo Deportes NBC Sports app / Telemundo Deportes app

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Ospina, Cech, Macey Defenders Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Dasilva, Willock, Reine-Adelaide Forwards Sanchez, Lacazette, Welbeck, Walcott, Giroud, Iwobi, Akpom, Nelson, Nketiah

Mesut Ozil could be set to return to action after Arsene Wenger confirmed that the Germany international would return to training over the weekend. However, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers have been ruled out until after the October international break.

Jack Wilshere is fit and available so will be hoping to make his first league appearance of the season after impressing in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster. Francis Coquelin is still injured, while Santi Cazorla is continuing his battle to regain match-fitness after a lengthy lay-off.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Sanchez, Lacazette.

Position West Brom players Goalkeepers Foster, Myhill, Palmer Defenders Nyom, Gibbs, Evans, McAuley, Dawson, Hegazi, O'Shea, Melbourne Midfielders Yacob, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Burke, Barry, Krychowiak, Chadli, Field Forwards Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez

Nacer Chadli has been sidelined with a thigh issue but could be available for selection against Arsenal, while England international Jake Livermore will be in line to start after being giving some time off.

Chris Brunt and Oliver Burke have doubts hanging over their fitness, but they will be assessed prior to kick-off.

Potential starting XI: Foster; Evans, McAuley, Gibbs, Dawson; Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak, Phillips, Morrison; Rodriguez.

